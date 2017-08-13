Markus Wheaton breaks a finger in Bears practice

Getty Images

The Bears signed wide receiver Markus Wheaton this offseason anticipating him being a significant part of the offense.

But he hasn’t spent much time on the practice field, and has a new issue to worry about.

Bears coach John Fox told reporters that Wheaton suffered a broken finger during Sunday’s practice. While the left pinkie fracture might not keep him out long, it’s one more thing in a list of maladies.

Wheaton had just returned yesterday from the appendectomy he had in late-July, and missed some time during spring workouts recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

If well, Wheaton figures to be a contributor for the Bears offense, which has questions at receiver and the big one quarterback (whether they say it’s one or not).