Marqise Lee carted off with ankle injury

Getty Images

A deep Jaguars depth chart at receiver is about to be tested.

Marqise Lee, who emerged last season with 851 receiving yards, was carted from the practice field on Sunday. Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, Lee had an air cast placed on his right ankle after suffering a non-contact injury.

Lee actually outproduced Allen Hurns last season, and finished within 32 yards of Allen Robinson.

If Lee misses time, it will create more opportunities for others on the roster, including rookie fourth-rounder Dede Westbrook. The talented but troubled (at times) former Oklahoma wideout had one catch in his preseason debut — and it went 42 yards for a touchdown.