Marqise Lee injury reportedly not a serious one

Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee hurt his right ankle at Sunday’s practice, but it appears he’s avoided a major injury.

Lee was carted off for further evaluation and multiple reports say that Lee avoided a serious injury despite how serious things may have looked at the time. There’s no word on how much time Lee might miss, but it does not sound like it is going to be an extended absence from the field.

Lee is coming off his best NFL season as he caught 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars last season. The 39th overall pick of the 2014 draft is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, as is fellow 2014 second-round pick and fellow wideout Allen Robinson.

The Jaguars also had running back Leonard Fournette out of Sunday’s practice due to a foot issue. In better injury news, wide receiver Allen Hurns returned to practice after sitting out Thursday night’s game with an undisclosed injury.