Marshawn Lynch sits during the national anthem

AP

Marshawn Lynch was back for his first NFL game since 2015 on Saturday night, and while he didn’t get on the field for the Raiders’ preseason opener, he did get noticed.

Lynch sat during the national anthem, echoing the actions of Colin Kaepernick, who began a national conversation when he sat during the anthem during the preseason last year. Lynch did not speak to reporters after the game and has not explained why he sat.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said he believes in standing for the anthem but isn’t going to attempt to force Lynch to do so.

“I’m going to respect you as a man. You do your thing and we’ll do ours,” Del Rio said he told Lynch.

Kaepernick has said through his representatives that if he signs with a team this year, he’s going to stand for the anthem. Other players who joined Kaepernick in kneeling during the anthem last year have signaled that they’re going to stand this year as well. But Lynch has always been his own man, and he’s going to do his own thing.