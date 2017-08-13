Marshawn Lynch sometimes stood, sometimes sat for anthem as a Seahawk

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 13, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT
Getty Images

Saturday night was not the first time Marshawn Lynch sat for the national anthem, just the first time it gained widespread attention.

After seeing our post this morning with a picture of Lynch standing for the anthem during the 2011 season, contrary to Raiders coach Jack Del Rio saying Lynch told him he’d sat for the anthem for 11 years, former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins contacted us on Twitter and pointed out that Lynch did not stand for the anthem multiple times in 2015.

Lynch’s absence from the anthem did not entirely go unnoticed at the time. As pointed out by Hawkins, some fans on social media noted that Lynch wasn’t standing for the anthem. But it apparently didn’t garner any media attention.

That lack of attention stands in stark contrast to the anthem protest begun last year by Colin Kaepernick, who became the subject of a nationwide conversation when he declined to stand for the anthem, and whose actions last year still seem to be affecting his ability to get a job in the NFL this year.

So why was there no firestorm around Lynch? Maybe it’s because Lynch did sometimes stand for the anthem. Maybe it’s because no one in the media even noticed when Lynch was sitting. Maybe it’s because Kaepernick’s anthem protest was accompanied by vocal criticism of the police and the American government, while Lynch has not said anything publicly about why he didn’t stand for the anthem.

Whatever the reasons, Kaepernick was not the first NFL player to sit out the anthem. Lynch did it before him, and few people noticed or cared.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Marshawn Lynch sometimes stood, sometimes sat for anthem as a Seahawk

  2. I wanted to draft a fantasy player. Not another activist. It doesn’t raise awareness. It divides
    Lame lame lame.

  3. Because of the narrative being pushed by the Leftist Media (including this outlet) we will be lucky if this country ever heals. We as Americans are blessed with Freedom of Speech. So I will use mine. I don’t care even slightly how marshawn Lynch feels. Play football. That is the only thing regular every day Joe’s care about, how well you play football.

    Just like Kaepernick’s inability to play well, so no one cares about his lot in life.

  4. It’s called a “narrative”. And the media and general public love to get stuck on them. Few use their grey matter any more to critically assess a situation. They react.

  7. I’m guessing that it has nothing to do with any stance or position on anything. He simply does whatever he feels like, just as he has throughout his whole career.

  11. “Maybe it’s because Kaepernick’s anthem protest was accompanied by vocal criticism of the police and the American government”

    Why do you always leave out the pig socks, hate tweets, Castro loving, and not voting?
    Time after time you ignore that to thinking fans it’s Kaepernick’s ignorance and hypocrisy that ‘elevate’ him to the level of contempt we hold him in and make him such a polarizing figure. Serious issues call for serious dialogue among serious people. Kaepernick is an ignorant dilettante, he and his ilk are part of the problem not the solution. There’s more Huey Long than there is Martin Luther King to his shtick. You do your own argument more harm than good by ignoring that reality.

  12. Here’s a solution: Any player that does not want to stand should stay in the locker room/tunnel until the anthem is over and come out afterwards, problem solved.

  15. For the millionth time, and i am a veteran nobody today is “fighting” for your freedom we are not getting taken over by anyone. Most you people never served never will and couldn’t serve. Tired of the “support our troops” crowd that think they are patriots by just saying the phrase . We serve for many different reasons and careless if someone sits or stands for the anthem. While we damn sure will stand you shouldn’t be worried about what anyone else does with their rights to sit the anthem. You don’t own this country or run it. Truth be told now these days the police are the first line of defense. The military these days are fighting agendas. Not for you are I or anyone else. Don’t get me wrong military is great it was fun it got me my home education and current job but things have changed in the last 100 years people.

  16. Now we see why Lynch wanted to come back, it was not about the game it is more about the BLM movement. Going to be a huge distraction for the Raiders this season.

  17. Yeah, I always thought it was all the other stuff Kaep did EXTRA to merely not standing. If someone is just sitting it’s ok by me so long as they aren’t doing so quietly and not distracting to others – after all, maybe they’re tired, disabled, or trying to keep weight of a joint etc. It’s only a game, not a lineup. I only bother to stand for 4th July and other special commemorative dates (Veterans Day etc), never just because there’s a game on.

  18. Evryone wants to stir up controversy and turn it into some huge story.

    This is Marshawn Lynch we’re talking about…hardly the type to engage in grand gestures or symbolic actions in the name of societal injustice. If he was sitting down…it’s probably because he felt like grabbing a seat while waiting for the game to start.

    Read between the lines all you want…the guy just wanted to sit down for a minute.

  20. That lack of attention stands in stark contrast to the anthem protest begun last year by Colin Kaepernick,
    ============================================

    As usual, you absolutely REFUSE to acknowledge that it’s more about the simple act of blowing off the national anthem. Pig socks, comparing police training to cosmetology, telling 200 black kids in Chicago that they’re being oppressed, praising a communist dictator, bashing our country on foreign soil, ect, ect……….

    Lynch is just a follower.

  22. He’s back in the NFL because he misses the attention. Now that he’s back, he’s craving even more attention. Most people just don’t care.

  23. Another dumb man believing a false narrative pushed by Libs & Obama that all cops are racist. “Cambridge PD acted stupidly” “If I had a son he’d look like Trayvon” “Hands up don’t shoot” ALL false narratives pushed by Obama, Libs & Lib Media to divide us.

Leave a Reply