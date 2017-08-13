Mike Glennon trying not to put too much pressure on next game

Getty Images

Bears coach John Fox said that there won’t be a change to the depth chart at quarterback because Mitchell Trubisky had a good game against the Broncos after starter Mike Glennon struggled in his first outing with the team.

Would there be a change if things played out the same way against the Cardinals in Arizona next Saturday?

Glennon would surely prefer that the question doesn’t get asked because he played well enough to avoid thoughts of that nature, but he said Sunday that he doesn’t want to make too much of the next game.

“It’s bigger than the first, but not as big as the third,” Glennon said, via Zach Zaidman of the Bears radio network. “Obviously want to go out and play well, but don’t want to make too big of a deal and put too much pressure on a preseason game.”

There was always going to be chatter about when Trubisky will be inserted into the first team because that’s the way it goes when a team trades up to take a quarterback with the second overall pick. Going 18-of-25 for 166 yards and a touchdown is only going to increase that chatter, something coach John Fox noted at his press conference.

“First time we threw Tim Tebow out in Denver was pretty similar,” Fox said.

The Bears will hope that Trubisky proves to have more staying power while Glennon will be looking for more power in general this week.