Other Panthers guard hoping for a long-term deal

During a recent visit to PFT Live, Panthers G.M. Marty Hurney made it clear than any player on the team is possibly eligible for a new contract. One who hopes to get a new deal is the bookend to recently-extended guard Trai Turner.

Guard Andrew Norwell, who is operating under a one-year restricted free agency tender, hopes to get a long-term deal before the season. Toward that end, Norwell recently hired Drew Rosenhaus, who negotiated Turner’s new deal with the team.

Undrafted in 2014 out of Ohio State, Norwell started every game last season. In 2015, he emerged as a full-time starter, culminating the year with a start in Super Bowl 50.

Earlier this year, the Panthers placed the second-round RFA tender on Norwell; he signed it in April. This season, Norwell will make $2.746 million, and he’ll be eligible for unrestricted free agency in March.

Rosenhaus also represents Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who addressed his lingering hope for a new deal during a recent visit to PFT Live.