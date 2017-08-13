Packers claim DE Shaneil Jenkins off waivers, place TE Beau Sandland on IR

Getty Images

The Packers claimed defensive end Shaneil Jenkins off waivers from the Seahawks, placed tight end Beau Sandland on injured reserve to make room.



Jenkins, 23, originally signed with the Broncos in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Shepherd (W.Va.) University. After being released by the Broncos on Aug. 3, 2016, he signed with the Cowboys four days later.

The Cowboys released Jenkins on Sept. 2, 2016. Jenkins signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad on Dec. 6, 2016, where he spent the remainder of the season. The Seahawks signed him to a future/reserve contract in January and released him Saturday.

Jenkins has yet to appear in an NFL game.

As a senior at Shepherd, Jenkins recorded 13.5 sacks and was named Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Sandland, a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, has a knee injury.