Packers claim DE Shaneil Jenkins off waivers, place TE Beau Sandland on IR

Posted by Charean Williams on August 13, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT
The Packers claimed defensive end Shaneil Jenkins off waivers from the Seahawks, placed tight end Beau Sandland on injured reserve to make room.
 
Jenkins, 23, originally signed with the Broncos in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Shepherd (W.Va.) University. After being released by the Broncos on Aug. 3, 2016, he signed with the Cowboys four days later.

The Cowboys released Jenkins on Sept. 2, 2016. Jenkins signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad on Dec. 6, 2016, where he spent the remainder of the season. The Seahawks signed him to a future/reserve contract in January and released him Saturday.

Jenkins has yet to appear in an NFL game.

As a senior at Shepherd, Jenkins recorded 13.5 sacks and was named Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Sandland, a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, has a knee injury.

5 responses to “Packers claim DE Shaneil Jenkins off waivers, place TE Beau Sandland on IR

  1. Packers and Seahawks have a good relationship. I’m sure Ted had a talk with John Schneider before making the claim.

  2. A rare move, DE swapped out for a TE? What will Aaron say? Oh, yeah, musta got his approval first.

  4. Jenkins has some pop to him, played well in one preseason game then disappeared quickly thereafter before being waived injured when he was with the Cowboys. If he can stay healthy, he does have some good rush traits as an inside tackle.

  5. Well, he’s signed with three other teams. That tells me teams are intrigued with what he has to offer. All three teams have let him go. That tells me he hasn’t been able to deliver what they were expecting.

    Hopefully, he take take a little of what he has learned from each of his three previous jobs and apply it her. Otherwise, he’s likely nothing more than a camp body.

