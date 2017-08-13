Packers reverse course, bring back long snapper Brett Goode

Getty Images

The Packers brought in a new punter and long snapper this offseason, but they’ve reversed course on the snapper front.

The team announced that they have signed Brett Goode to the 90-man roster. Goode joined the team in 2008 and played all but two regular season games for the team through the 2016 season.

Kicker Mason Crosby had a rough practice last weekend with Derek Hart snapping the ball to new punter/holder Justin Vogel and that led some to wonder if they would turn back to Goode, who was not re-signed after becoming a free agent in March. They have not dropped Hart from the roster, so, for now, it appears to be a competition for the job.

Crosby hit one field goal and three extra points without a miss in the Packers’ first preseason outing.