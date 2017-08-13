Saints make several roster changes

Getty Images

Defensive end Jason Jones isn’t the only new face at Saints camp.

The team confirmed the addition of the former Dolphins player on Saturday along with the addition of four other players, including another veteran defensive lineman. The team signed defensive tackle John Hughes, who has played in 58 career games with the Browns and Buccaneers.

Both players will try to help the Saints offset the loss of defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who will not play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

The Saints also signed tight end/long snapper Braedon Bowman, cornerback Malik Foreman, and wide receiver Xavier Rush. Coach Sean Payton explained the reason for so many moves at once.

“Periodically, we’ll bring in a large group of players to work out,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “We’re early enough in camp to see these guys have done some good things on film, had good grades on them, so we wanted to look at them.”

Cornerback Dejaun Butler, wide receiver Rashad Lawrence, safety Robenson Therezie, kicker/punter Patrick Murray and defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence were dropped from the 90-man roster to make room for the newcomers.