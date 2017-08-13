Seahawks’ Michael Bennett sits for national anthem

AP

If the NFL was hoping player activism would die down with Colin Kaepernick currently not employed, they appear to be mistaken.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat on the bench as the rest of the stood with arms locked for the national anthem prior to Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Bennett has been a staunch supporter of Kaepernick since he first began sitting, then kneeling, for the anthem last year with the San Francisco 49ers. Bennett took part in Seattle’s decision to stand with arms interlocked for the anthem all of last season but apparently has chosen to change his stance on that this year.

Bennett’s former teammate, Marshawn Lynch, sat for the anthem Saturday night with the Oakland Raiders and Malcolm Jenkins continued his protest from last season of raising a fist in the air for the anthem with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Lynch didn’t speak as to why he sat for the anthem last night, Bennett has not been one to shy away from speaking his mind. He’ll likely have plenty to say about the gesture after the game.