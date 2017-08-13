Seahawks’ Michael Bennett sits for national anthem

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on August 13, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT
AP

If the NFL was hoping player activism would die down with Colin Kaepernick currently not employed, they appear to be mistaken.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat on the bench as the rest of the stood with arms locked for the national anthem prior to Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Bennett has been a staunch supporter of Kaepernick since he first began sitting, then kneeling, for the anthem last year with the San Francisco 49ers. Bennett took part in Seattle’s decision to stand with arms interlocked for the anthem all of last season but apparently has chosen to change his stance on that this year.

Bennett’s former teammate, Marshawn Lynch, sat for the anthem Saturday night with the Oakland Raiders and Malcolm Jenkins continued his protest from last season of raising a fist in the air for the anthem with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Lynch didn’t speak as to why he sat for the anthem last night, Bennett has not been one to shy away from speaking his mind. He’ll likely have plenty to say about the gesture after the game.

64 responses to “Seahawks’ Michael Bennett sits for national anthem

  5. Still don’t get what point they are making? Sitting for the anthem is simply saying you don’t want to be an American. So feel free to leave. It isn’t changing anything. Last year it was to shine light on injustice. Ok, mission accomplished. We know there are injustices. And? What have you done about it? Did protesting the national anthem make things better for anyone? You brought awareness, now what? The job doesn’t end by just making people aware. So if you aren’t going to take the next step, the first step just looks like you are seeking attention. The anthem isn’t a police thing. Just looks a lot like “I’m not actually going to do anything, but I want it to look like I’m a hero standing up for (insert whoever)”. If you are younger than 50 and you have ever protested anything, you’re an asshat. Stop protesting and take action. Stop bringing awareness and take action. All talk and no walk is all I see from these people protesting. It’s dumb.

  7. Between that Richard Sherman and Michael Bennet, you really wonder how people can be so ungrateful to earn the money they do, live the lives they do and live in the greatest country in the world.

  8. Can’t wait for all the comments from people concerned about a silent protest but have no problem with cops hunting black people. By the way I saw you and your kind in Charlotte Virginia at the Trump/KKK rally. Glad you made it home safe to hate another day.

  9. vbe2 says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:40 pm
    Hopefully he suffers a career threatening ACL on both knees and has a legit reason to stay off his feet.
    ———————————————————————————————-

    Imagine if Bennett said he hoped you fell into the french fries fryer at your job while mopping the floor. You think that’s ok?

    Bennett is entitled to do what he wants to do as long as it’s legal. This is why America is the greatest country in the world.

  10. I can’t understand….so if someone makes money they should just shut up? They shouldn’t use what they have to speak for others?

    By this thinking MLK, who had a net worth of an inflation adjusted 1.7mil should have kept quiet.

  11. Why is it everyone has their panties in a wad over this…he did not break any laws this is not even close to the KKK is having rallies carrying Nazi and confederate flags all over VA…all you get a life…cry me a river…I’m pro Kap Big Time!

    f.y.i. i’m not black

  13. Hate, and displaying your resistance to disgusting hate and violence by disrespecting those who gave their young lives is where you are having a problem reconciling…

  14. Call it selfish or or anything else you want but I don’t care what these players do. Show up and play the game. I don’t care about their stance for this or that.

  16. What the kneelers dont understand is that, no one is disagreeing with you, and we are all aware.

    Its not what you are saying, its the way you are saying it.

    A lot of men, much greater and much braver than you idiots have come home in boxes draped in that coffin.

    What if I took a picture of your mother and used it to wipe myself in the bathroom to raise awareness for people not being aware at how to merge correctly?

    Sounds pretty stupid now doesn’t it? You hate America we get it, go try living on less than a dollar a day like most people in Africa than, than we can re-assess African-American privilege.

  17. When white supremacists murder people who oppose their hate, and the US President delivers a weak denouncement hours after it happened … sitting through the anthem is appropriate.

    The President said there are “many sides” to what happened in Charlottesville. When it comes to white supremacists there’s only two sides – right and wrong. There’s no he said/she said. One side supports hate and the other opposes them. The President didn’t draw a line in the sand to oppose racism and bigotry, and he should have. Sitting during the anthem was the right thing to do. Both teams, their coaching staffs, and the fans should have sat.

  19. As a former Marine, I have to applaud his actions. He is not disrespecting the military, the police, etc, he is making a statement that needs discussion at many levels. He is quietly protesting a problem we have in this country and putting his career in jeopardy for his beliefs. Not many people will do that and it takes balls to do so. If you don’t think we have a racism problem in this country, look no further than what happened in Virginia yesterday.
    Mr Bennet, you have this former Marines respect for attempting to fix a problem we have in this country and putting your career on the line in the process.

  20. charger383 says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:14 pm
    This is why I hope NFL players pay is cut at next contract

    ————————————
    Give me a break. You’d rather have the white owners pocket 20-50 million more huh?

  21. Bennett, Lynch, and Kaepernick don’t have the combined brainpower to blow a fuse…but they all got free college and 8 figure payrolls because they are good at footbal…yes what a terrible place you are imprisoned in….maybe they would prefer to go to Venezuela instead

  22. in week that has seen protest turn to violence, you people are still obsessed over a peaceful protest? Freedom to do such a thing is what American soldiers died for, and believe in.. hell after talking to a veteran Kapernick decided a knee was more appropriate to still honor such sacrifices and hes still labeled public enemy number one.
    Agree or Disagree with the stance thats what America is about, but the hate you people spew, wishing them physical harm or saying how you’d resort to violence if done in front of you (which is ridiculous in most cases anyway these guys would likely kick most of your asses) is the opposite of American

  24. Born & raised in boston my whole life & have seen it all & i mean all of it from the busing to the worst racism one could imagine so dont hand me the B.S anout relating to what these guys have been through .

    JUST SHUT UP STAND UP & DO SOMETHING OTHER THAN DISRESPECTING YOUR OWN DAM COUNTRY…

    the national anthem & the men & women who protect it so you morons have the opportunity to make millions are not the ones who have done anything …

    ____________
    You are being dishonest and disgraceful. There is no such thing as a FORMER Marine. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Every single Marine that served in the Corp will tell you that. Not one single Marine will refer to themselves as a FORMER Marine.

  28. If all they want is to be activists, then I ABSOLUTLEY WILL STOP WATCHING. I don’t watch the NFL so I can continue to be overwhelmed with political statements. I don’t want the NFL to become like a cable news shouting show, but apparently it is heading in that direction. Analysis isn’t about the game anymore, it’s about what the players believe in and what they do outside of the actual game. Sorry, but I can easily turn the tv off.

  29. I can’t wait for the Patriots to sign Bennett when his employer fires him over this… wait, you mean no NFL player was ever fired for protesting the anthem?

    How about if they say Giselle is hot while being a known domestic abuser (Hardy), the word (Cooper), or if they are a volcano of hatred on twitter (Kaep). Do they get fired, or just can’t find new employment when their contracts are up?

    What ever will those poor networks do? (Not show these clowns on the sidelines). They are the same as a fan running on the field. Just an annoying gnat that signifies nothing.

    Oh, wait, they have a cause? Can you link me to the transcripts of all their well thought out platforms presented n interviews?

  30. I understand why some are offended by the perceived insult to a revered symbol of America. What I don’t understand is why many of the same people who think that Colin Kap is being unpatriotic and worse, don’t feel the same when Trump calls the White House a dump. I thought disrespecting the symbols of America was bad. So, if you sit on your hands while Trump does it…what really is going on with the Kap-bashing? Hmm?

  31. Does anyone know what happens when there is a police strike? Ya, it has happened before in parts of the world, and I’ll tell you what happens – crimes are committed at a frantic rate. COMPLETE LAWLESSNESS.

    And do you know what happens when police back off doing their jobs in African American communities? You know, policing? Well, it appears to be happening, and murder rates have sky-rocketed in black communities.

    So you are basically trading a few unjustified police deaths of black men for increases of several hundred more murders.

    So way to go BLM! Be careful what you wish for. If the police completely stopped policing black communities, it would be pure mayhem. Total hell for the law-abiding citizens.

    We need the police. And it’s a tough, dirty, complicated job, especially in crime ridden areas which inhabit the worst of the worst in society. Thank you police for dealing with those people! It’s sad that people don’t appreciate the invaluable work that you do. I wish they would realize just how invaluable your work is!

  32. The main story tomorrow on the sports stations will be about white supremacists and the kneeling at the anthem. It won’t be about actual sports. And it will last all week. THIS IS WHY ESPN IS STARTING TO FAIL. THIS IS WHY FOXPSORTS IS STARTING TO FAIL. keep it up. People WILL STOP WATCHING!

  33. You know what is funny? Kaepernick nor anyone who has joined this “cause” have changed a single thing. Nothing got better. No change. Typical millenials who confuse their want of attention and popularity as standing for something and being some type of social justice warrior.

  34. I Just Like To Type Comments That Wont Get Published says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:47 pm
    Still don’t get what point they are making? Sitting for the anthem is simply saying you don’t want to be an American

    —————————————————————————————

    Absolute garbage. They are Americans. And using their positions to call attention to what they see as violence and racism being directed against other Americans in large part because of the color of their skin.

    This has nothing to do with disrespecting the military – the only ones saying that are the ones who want to perpetuate the hate and fear that is at the core of racism to begin with.

    These men are the ones risking their positions, careers, wealth. They are the ones standing up to political pressure, hate mail – and I’m certain the occasional death threat – for what they believe.

    These men are what Americans are supposed to be.

  35. Why don’t you virtual signaling keyboard dogooders look up two names and then tell me the injustices. Frederick Young and Felando Hunter.

  36. What would he do if he heard the Congo/Zaire national anthem? After ten million blacks were killed by the government and rebels in the civil war in the 90’s , did any of these guys ever reflect on that? I mean we have Castro shirts, do we have any Anti-Mobutu shirts? How about Mugabe? Any anti-Mugabe rhetoric coming from these guys? Sudan? Even George Clooney went there to help stop the slaughter, how about the proud anthem protestors? What are their thoughts on those human rights violations against millions of blacks?

  37. Just tell me how the hell racism is going to end by sitting for the national anthem. By sitting you are create MORE RACISM, MORE HATE. That’s what it calls attention too, it’s not solving any problems. Idiot.

  38. war27 says:
    By this thinking MLK, who had a net worth of an inflation adjusted 1.7mil should have kept quiet.

    MLK protested against actual racism these guys are protesting against cops being terrified to do their jobs in areas where, believe it or not, nobodies life matters black or not. I say white people get together and protest outside the city halls of cities that hire black people to fill quotas on certain jobs wether they’re qualified or not just to see to it a white person isn’t hired and while we’re at it lets protest outside Al Sharpton’s house holding up pictures of Willie Nelson wanting answers for why a white man lost everything he had for not paying taxes while Sharpton is not suffering such consequences for the same infraction even in Trumps “oh so racist America.” Give me a break. Until I see a BLM protest in Chicago speaking out to all the blacks who will at the drop of a hat kill another black person I won’t take this “movement” seriously. They know they’d get shot marching through Chicago trying to spread their message to the ones who need to hear it the most. BLM is the black equivalent to the KKK but because it’s black people behind it shutting it down would be “racist.” Let a white person protest injustices against white people and see how much BS it leads to and how quick the same people defending Kaepernick and Bennett are to call the white person racist

  40. The right to free speech has nothing to do with having your “speech/opinion” respected or accepted. It’s part of the Bill of Rights to protect you from your own government. The phrase is so misused it’s pathetic. You can say what you want to, but nobody has to find your words credible or worth listening to. Including mine.

  41. I Just Like To Type Comments That Wont Get Published says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:47 pm
    Still don’t get what point they are making? Sitting for the anthem is simply saying you don’t want to be an American

    _______________

    I been to multiple sporting events and during the National Anthem, I seen some fans standing and some sitting. Are the ones sitting saying they don’t want to be Americans? I seen some fans with their hand over their heart and some don’t. Are the ones that don’t saying they don’t want to be Americans? I seen some take their hats off and some don’t. Are the ones that don’t say that they don’t want to be Americans? Hell a lot of fans are not at their seats or even in the stadium when the anthem is playing. Are they not because they don’t want to be Americans?

  42. Pledging allegiance to the flag used to be routine for school kids, but now it is banned. What’s the big deal? No one should really care what Kap does. I would be on his side except for the fact that he is a mediocre GB at best and thats being generous. Why would any team sign him amidst all of the circus the media gives him.

  44. @kayes

    America is not the greatest country. By any reasonable metrics, America lags behine most other industrialized nations. Look it up! We’ve been losing ground since Reagan implemented trickle-down economics, Clinton de-regulated the banks, implemented so-called “free trade” and allowed media concentration, and Bush and Obama implemented the security/surveillance state, perpetual war and tax breaks for billionaires.

  45. I wholeheartedly support Bennett, Kaepernick and anyone else who protests against systemic racism and police brutality. You have to be blind, deaf and dumb, or a complete dupe of the establishment’s propaganda, to not see that America has a real problem with racism and police brutality.

    Btw, I’m a white guy.

  46. dudermcrbohan says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:56 pm
    oh wonderful, i can’t wait to read all the comments from out of touch white suburban conservative men over the age of 50 who can’t relate to these players and their experiences in the slightest. Should be some real eye opening stuff!

    ————————————————–
    You’re right, I’m unable to relate to someone who got a free ride through college for their ability to run with a ball. Its exceedingly difficult to relate to someone who earns more in a year than I earn in 25 because they are athletic. Its hard to relate to someone who owns a suit that is worth more than my entire wardrobe and they didn’t pay for said suit because it was provided by a company for free. Its very hard to relate to a person who, if they get hurt, they receive the finest medical care on the planet at no charge while I’ll sit in the ER for 4 hours until they get to me and it costs me $350.00 out of pocket for the privilege. Yes, I’m having difficulty relating to these players and experiences.

  47. If most of you were around when Muhammad Ali refused to go to Vietnam I have little doubt you guys would be crucifying him. It’s sad and pathetic really how worked up most of you are over a handful of guys peacefully protesting the treatment of minorities by simply taking a knee or sitting. When people like Philando Castille are gunned down the response from most of you range from “oh that’s a shame” to “he should have listened to the cop, oh well”. But a player sitting or kneeling brings out rage and venom from you? Very telling.

  48. I don’t even care. The entire team could sit and I wouldn’t care. I don’t even watch the anthem. Bennett is obviously a victim (sarcasm). If his sack numbers go down I have no problem cutting him though. That’s the only impact his actions have on me.

  53. BOOHOO over America. BOOHOO over race. BOOHOO over protest. BOOHOO over 200 deluded nazis. BOOHOO over the figurehead president. BOOHOO over the fake media. BOOHOO over the white man. BOOHOO over the blacks.

    When will you geniuses wake up and realize you’re manipulated by the oligarchy so that they can keep their spoils while we fight amongst ourselves. The entrenched bureaucrats are their right hand and the media is their left. Donald Trump is one of many big distractions and we’re getting raped day in and day out by the .1%. But don’t let my voice of sanity in the wilderness keep you children from your opium. Keep at each other and maybe your lives will eventually improve (not likely).

  54. You are being dishonest and disgraceful. There is no such thing as a FORMER Marine. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Every single Marine that served in the Corp will tell you that. Not one single Marine will refer to themselves as a FORMER Marine.

    That is where you are wrong on many accounts, no Former Marine will ever refer to himself as an Ex-Marine. As I live and work on MCB Camp Pendelton, I see current and former Marines who will correct you on this. This Former Marine does not report for duty anymore, but still respects the Corps more than any other service as its part of my history. The Chair Force, not so much.

  55. Just to be factual,
    Regulations governing the wear of uniforms by active duty/retired, former Marines and civilians serving with the Corps, Source: Chapter 11 MCO P1020.3G, Marine Corps Uniform Regulations, Basic guidance (Active Duty/Reservist/Retiree and Former Marines) – As a former Marine there are some restrictions: You must have served during a time of war (i.e. earned the National Defense Medal during your time in service) and received an honorable discharge to wear the uniform. Events you are restricted to wearing it to: –Military funerals, memorial services, weddings, and inaugurals. –Parades on national or state holidays; or other parades or ceremonies of a patriotic character in which any active or reserve United States military unit are taking part.

    Now then, can we have an honest discussion about racism in this country and how to go about fixing it? I don’t have the answers, but I do know acting like there is no problem in not the way to go.

  Let me guess, your not Black?
    —————————————————————
    Let me guess, your not Black?

  57. At least he’s making some statement. Where’s our president making a national statement about Virginia? Only Melania tweeting about the crisis. The most powerful man in the world and hides behind his wife’s skirt. Why? Because he believes in the racist cause.

  58. Everyone has the right to their own opinion, but saying ” I’m not going to do XYZ because I have a grievance.” is NOT the same as saying “I have a grievance and I’m doing everything in my power, publicly and privately, to bring about the changes I desire, including donating my time, money and knowledge in support of positive action.”

  59. Curious to see if this comes up in the next CBA. If the league can fine you for the way you wear your socks I wouldn’t be surprised if the owners put in a no political commentary while performing league function clause. Remember the 1st amendment protects you from only the government, not employers. Just look at the Google guy for an example of that. Would all the payers stick to their guns and miss some paychecks over this?

  60. LOL! at all the “Greatest Country in the world” comments.

    We just had an election where Hillary Clinton ran against Donald Trump. If you thought either one of those candidates was “great” then you are part of the problem. We are so scared of our own nationalism that we can’t even honestly criticize ourselves without the fear of backlash.

  61. Pledging allegiance to the flag used to be routine for school kids, but now it is banned. What’s the big deal?
    ———–
    We recited it daily until about the 6th grade but it’s a prayer. They separated church and state back in the 80’s. But as an adult looking back it was rather strange to brainwash kids like that within a free country. Now having said that, I loved when I got to go out and raise the flag before school. That made me feel very patriotic as a child.

  62. There is enough trouble in this country right now, without all this sitting and kneeling. Where is it helping anything?? The sooner some wake up the better. Look at the carry on yesterday, that was a wonderful advert about hate. Enough already, this doesn’t belong in sports at all.

  63. Al Sharpton is not in jail because he was much smarter then Willie Nelson.

    Sharpton knew he did wrong and cut a deal to fix it, paying his taxes.

    Nelson owed 17 million and didn’t have a dime to pay anything back.

    I prefer Willie over Al but facts are facts.

  64. Nelson also owed 17 million and had no way to pay it, Sharpton owed 3.7 million and made an agreement to pay.

    It’s not a white vs black thing as you seem to want to make it. It’s right vs wrong.

