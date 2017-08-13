Stephen Jones: People should be held accountable “if” domestic violence takes place

AP

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is said to be furious at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for suspending Ezekiel Elliott for the first six games of the season, and Jones has insisted that Elliott did nothing to warrant a suspension. But while Jones hasn’t spoken publicly since Elliott was suspended, his son took a more measured approach.

Cowboys Executive V.P. Stephen Jones said on the Cowboys’ radio network that the team takes the allegations very seriously but continues to support Elliott.

“We certainly support Zeke. At the same time, we understand the very, very, very serious nature of domestic violence and certainly that people should be held accountable if that takes place,” Jones said.

Jones’s use of the word “if” suggests that he is not convinced by the evidence the NFL gathered that Elliott physically abused his ex-girlfriend. The NFL and the Cowboys are quite clearly not on the same page about the Elliott suspension.