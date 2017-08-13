Sunday morning one-liners

AP

WR Jordan Matthews worked out with Bills QB Tyrod Taylor during the offseason a couple of years ago.

Said Dolphins WR Kenny Stills of signing autographs after camp practices, “Honestly, I just want the fans here in Miami to see the love that we give them and hope it’s reciprocated. I know there’s a lot of things people could be doing in their free time other than coming out here.”

How did Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett do in the preseason opener?

Jets WR Robby Anderson played well against the Titans.

The Ravens are shifting James Hurst to guard.

Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander called getting tackles Jake Fisher and Cedric Ogbuehi ready for the season his biggest challenge.

The Browns displeased their coach with a sloppy practice on Saturday.

CB Mike Hilton got some praise from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin after their preseason opener.

Texans LB Brian Cushing thinks Bernardrick McKinney has made progress on the field.

A few things to watch in the Colts’ first preseason action.

Jaguars rookie T Cam Robinson felt his first game action was “pretty smooth”

The Titans offensive line had a rough time on Saturday night.

Broncos fans have been turning out in record numbers at training camp.

Reviewing the work of the Chiefs’ rookies in their preseason debut.

QB EJ Manuel went 10-of-12 for 102 yards for the Raiders on Saturday.

The Chargers will play their first game at StubHub Center on Sunday.

RB Darren McFadden feels ready to step up for the Cowboys to start the regular season.

A breakdown of the Giants defense’s work against the Steelers.

Eagles cornerbacks weren’t surprised to learn that the team added Ronald Darby to the group.

The Redskins were back on the practice field after a disappointing preseason debut.

Said Bears coach John Fox of QB Mike Glennon‘s Saturday practice, “He obviously has had a bad game before. If you’ve played this game, you have. So he responded well, and I thought the first unit looked pretty good today.”

Lions starters aren’t expected to play much in their first preseason outing.

The Packers want to clean up their tackling.

G Alex Boone has high hopes for the Vikings offensive line.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn hopes DE Takkarist McKinley can play in the next preseason game.

Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula has new gadgets to play with on and off the field.

DT Justin Zimmer has made a good impression at Saints camp.

The Buccaneers will be without QB Ryan Griffin for a while.

Cardinals QB Drew Stanton played well on Saturday night.

The Rams didn’t do a great job of holding onto the ball on Saturday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wants to see fewer penalties.

What to look for when the Seahawks take the field on Sunday.