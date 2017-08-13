Texans sign WR Germone Hopper

Getty Images

The Texans signed receiver Germone Hopper, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Hopper worked out for the Texans last week.

Houston is battling injuries at the position. Will Fuller is out with a broken collarbone, and Braxton Miller has missed practice with an injury since the preseason loss to the Panthers.

Hopper left Clemson after the 2015 season for personal reasons. He participated in the 49ers’ rookie minicamp this year but wasn’t signed.

He caught 71 passes for 797 yards and six touchdowns in his career at Clemson.

The Texans love Clemson players, with Hooper joining quarterback Deshaun Watson, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, nose tackle D.J. Reader, defensive lineman Carlos Watkins and safety Marcus Gilchrist as former Tigers on the roster.