Washington signs OL Kendall Pace, LB Ron Thompson Jr.

Getty Images

Washington signed offensive lineman Kendall Pace and linebacker Ron Thompson Jr., the team announced Sunday. It waived safety Tim Scott

and receiver Kendal Thompson to make room, with Kendal Thompson carrying an injury designation.

Pace played in all 40 games on the offensive line at Columbia, with 39 career starts. He concluded his career with 30 consecutive starts. Pace made second-team All-Ivy League at left tackle last season and earned the Jack Armstrong Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award as the Lions’ most valuable offensive lineman.

Ron Thompson Jr., 24, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in May of 2016. Indianapolis waived him with an injury designation out of the preseason.

During his 33-game college career, Ron Thompson made 87 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles, a recovery and 10 pass breakups.