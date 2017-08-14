49ers sign a pair of well-traveled linemen

Getty Images

The 49ers signed a pair of veteran linemen Monday, while sending a rookie to injured reserve.

The team announced the additions of defensive lineman Leger Douzable and offensive lineman Andrew Gardner to one-year deals. To clear the roster spot, they waived-injured rookie safety Chanceller James.

The 31-year-old Douzable has been in the league since 2008, and has spent time with the Vikings, Giants, Rams, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, and Bills. He started five games for the Bills last year, and appeared in all 16.

Garnder started last year’s season finale for the 49ers at left guard, and while his suitcase doesn’t have as many stickers as Douzable, he has been with the Dolphins, Ravens, Vikings, Bengals, Texans, and Eagles.