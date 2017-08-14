Adam Gase: We’re working to get Jay Cutler caught up as fast as possible

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says new quarterback Jay Cutler can catch up with the offense quickly.

Gase said on PFT Live that Cutler, whom he previously coached for a season in Chicago, is quickly getting accustomed to running the first-string offense in practice.

“Jay’s working with the first group, we’re trying to get him caught up as fast as possible,” Gase said. “He was able to take a look at our offense and notice that a lot of it is really familiar.”

Gase said signing Cutler isn’t an indictment of Matt Moore, who would had been the No. 2 behind the injured Ryan Tannehill. But Gase thinks Cutler will be ready to win games for Miami in September.

“He was our best option,” Gase said. “We would have been in good shape if Matt would have been the starter and we had somebody else as the backup we would have still felt good about it, but I wanted to make sure we had two guys we felt good about.”

Gase said everyone in the locker room understands that when one player gets hurt, the next player has to replace him quickly.

“Next man up,” Gase said. “We had so many injuries last season. Guys just kept stepping up.”

After Tannehill, Cutler is the next man up. And the Dolphins need him to step up in a hurry.