Arbitrator selection will be most important step in Ezekiel Elliott case

August 14, 2017
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot will appeal his six-game suspension. When he does, the NFL’s next step becomes a critical one.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will have to decide whether to personally handle the appeal, whether to designate it to a league employee, whether to assign it to an “independent” person deemed friendly to league interests, or whether to hand the baton to a truly independent arbitrator.

That decision will have a significant impact on the outcome. If the Commissioner handles the appeal of the decision the Commissioner already made, it’s hard to imagine him changing his mind. Indeed, in recent years the language characterizing the appeal process has subtly morphed from ensuring the initial decision was correct to giving the player one last chance to introduce new evidence that would possibly change Goodell’s mind.

That’s not how appeals should work. And the fact that the Commissioner already made the decision to suspend Elliott six games could make it easier for Elliott, the NFL Players Association, and/or Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to argue that Goodell should designate a truly independent arbitrator to take a fresh look at the case and to determine whether Goodell got it right.

If Jones is truly furious over the suspension, he could best channel that fury by pressuring Goodell to let someone who hasn’t already formed an opinion on the case — and someone who will feel no express or implied compulsion to rubber stamp the Commissioner’s decision — to handle the appeal. And there’s good reason for Jones to push for true independence; the last two times Goodell delegated an appeal to a truly independent arbitrator (Ray Rice in 2014, Saints bounty scandal in 2012), the arbitrator scrapped the suspensions.

However it plays out, the identification of the arbitrator isn’t just the next step in the process, but arguably the most important.

  2. Handle it just like the Brady fiasco!!! Jerry Jones was so supportive then he can reap what he helped sow!!!!

  4. Article 46. Case closed. It gives Roger the dodger ultimate power to do as he pleases. Brady wasn’t suspended for deflating footballs. The court proved that there was no evidence. He was suspended because the owners wanted to stop the Patriot train from rolling along.
    Now if Roger truly does not want to alienate another powerful owner, he will appoint a truly independent arbiter. Even if the suspension is reduced or eliminated, he can still say he did his job, and not make another owner enemy.

  5. whether to assign it to an “independent” person deemed friendly to league interests, or whether to hand the baton to a truly independent arbitrator.

    So really, no matter what Goodell does, unless the suspension is overturned, you are going to paint it as a corrupt process.

  8. The accusers bruises were caused by her cat fight with ANOTHER GIRL… The NFL is way out of line on this and will be exposed as such if this gets handed to a truly impartial, independent arbitrator… so that’s not gonna happen.

  10. So proud of Rodger, although he has made a few mistakes those things eventually worked itself out. I hope he continues to put these animals in line.

  11. “Commissioner Roger Goodell will have to decide whether to personally handle the appeal, whether to designate it to a league employee, whether to assign it to an “independent” person deemed friendly to league interests, or whether to hand the baton to a truly independent arbitrator.”

    Now that’s funny. In what bizarro alternate universe do you think Goodell would pass something off to a “truly independent arbitrator” ?

  12. I got my front row seat and watching this. Jerry is pissed, the man hasn’t been seen or heard from since this news broke. At this point I just want Goodell hammered like one of them melons that Gallagher has gotten to.

  13. eagleswin says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:33 am

    So really, no matter what Goodell does, unless the suspension is overturned, you are going to paint it as a corrupt process.
    If Goodell is involved in the process, it will be corrupt. Didn’t you learn anything from Psigate?

