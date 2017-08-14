Bengals activate Cedric Peerman from non-football injury list

Getty Images

Running back Cedric Peerman passed a physical, and the Bengals expect him to practice today, the team said in a release. The Bengals had placed Peerman on the the active/non-football injury list on July 28.

Peerman signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract in March to return to Cincinnati. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a special teamer. Last year, Peerman missed the first 10 games after fracturing his foreman in the final preseason game.

Peerman, 30, was a sixth-round choice of the Ravens in 2009. He bounced around the league until the Bengals claimed him off waivers from the Lions in 2010.

Although Peerman has only 70 rushing attempts for 349 yards in his time in Cincinnati, he is a special teams captain and a leader in the locker room.