Blair Walsh makes eight kicks on eight tries

AP

Blair Walsh‘s fate was sealed in Minnesota last season after missing eight kicks in nine games. On Sunday night, Walsh may have secured his spot in Seattle by making eight kicks in one game.

Walsh converted all six extra points and cashed in on both field goal tries, one from 42 yards and the other from 28 (which seems like a gimme but with Walsh in recent months nothing is).

Last year, the Vikings cut Walsh following four missed extra points and four missed field goals. Many believed that Walsh simply had acquired the yips after shanking a game-winning chip shot against the Seahawks in the 2015 postseason. The Seahawks, who benefitted directly from Walsh’s failure in the biggest spot of his career, apparently were among the many.

And now they’re benefiting again from Walsh’s failure, with a kicker who is parlaying his clean slate into, so far, a clean sheet through one week — and eight attempts — of the preseason.

His next chance to cement his role as the new Seattle kicker comes on Friday night when, you guessed it, the Vikings come to Seattle.