Brandon Copeland reportedly out for year with torn pec

The Lions have lost another defensive player for the season.

Brandon Copeland tore a pectoral muscle in Sunday’s preseason game, according to Ian Rapoport, and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Copeland was a Swiss Army knife, capable of playing defensive end and strongside linebacker while serving as a core special teams player. He had received some first-team snaps in training camp, although Antwione Williams started at SAM against the Colts.

Copeland, 26, played all 16 games each of the past two seasons.

The Lions also lost defensive end Kerry Hyder, who tore his Achilles on Sunday, for the season.