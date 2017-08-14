Bruce Arians no longer thrilled with his wide receivers

Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is not happy with his wide receivers.

Arians was critical of the Cardinals’ receivers after a sloppy practice on Monday left a poor impression.

“I’m not very pleased with our wide receiver room,” Arians said, via Adam Green of ArizonaSports.com. “I must have been seeing things back in the spring when I said we had 12 guys that could play in the NFL.

“I think we might have two, but we’ll look around and see who’s available.”

Arians clarified that the two receivers he was referencing as being sufficient were Larry Fitzgerald and Juron Brown. Arians said the group wasn’t doing a good enough job of catching the ball and being correct in executing their assignment.

“The main things receivers have to do, they’re not doing,” he said.

John Brown and Aaron Dobson have been sidelined with injuries, leaving J.J. Nelson, Brittan Golden, Jeremy Ross and more as the players to draw the brunt of Arians’ ire.

Arians isn’t usually willing to sugarcoat criticisms of his players. Whether the attempt to refocus and motivate the group with the comments proves to be successful in getting improved performances remains to be seen.