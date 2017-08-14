Chargers providing free tattoos on Tuesday

Chargers.com

If you’re willing to permanently alter your flesh with the colors and logos of the L.A. Chargers, the L.A. Chargers are willing to pay for it. For a 12-hour window on Tuesday.

Via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Chargers will pay for anyone who chooses one of various available Chargers tattoos (hopefully not the initial L.A. logo) at the Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood, from 1:00 p.m. PT to 1:00 a.m. PT.

It’s the latest front in the “Fight for L.A.,” which the Chargers intend on the surface to mean “fight on behalf of L.A.” but that in reality is a battle with the Rams (and Raiders) for the hearts, minds, wallets, and (for 12 hours on Tuesday) bodily real estate of Angelinos.

The effort comes two days after, via the Orange County Register, the Chargers drew only 21,054 fans to their temporary home in Carson, which holds 27,000. As noted by the Register, plenty of Seahawks fans were in attendance.