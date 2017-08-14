Colts taking a look at veteran center Jeremy Zuttah

Getty Images

The Colts not only have questions about their quarterback, but about the guy who is responsible for getting the ball to him.

And they’re making a move to potentially shore up one of those spots.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, veteran center Jeremy Zuttah is visiting the Colts this week.

Zuttah was just released by the 49ers, and had some interest from the Ravens about a return. But with center Ryan Kelly on the shelf for the moment with a foot injury, the Colts need some depth in the middle of the line now.

The 31-year-old Zuttah made the Pro Bowl a year ago, but the Ravens traded him to the 49ers for an exchange of sixth-round picks.