Cowboys activate Justin Durant off the non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Cowboys activated linebacker Justin Durant off the non-football injury list Monday. He was expected to participate in practice on a limited basis, according to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Durant, 31, signed with the Cowboys in July. Since Durant got no offseason work with the team, the Cowboys brought him along slowly, working him on the side with athletic trainers at the start of camp.

The 11th-year veteran played in 13 games with the Cowboys last season, dealing with an elbow injury part of the season. He made 54 tackles, a sack, six quarterback pressures and four pass breakups.

Durant has spent three of the past four seasons with the Cowboys, playing the 2015 season with Atlanta.