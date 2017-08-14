Denzel Perryman expected to miss 4-6 weeks with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Chargers’ hard-luck summer continued with another injury which could drag into the regular season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman is expected to miss four to six weeks with the ankle injury he picked up last night.

Perryman was carted off last night, and he’s having an MRI to determine the full extent of the damage. He was on crutches and in a walking boot after the game.

The middle linebacker would just add to their poor fortune over the last month.

First-round pick Mike Williams is still rehabbing in hopes of returning from a back injury, and second-rounder Forrest Lamp tore his ACL during camp.