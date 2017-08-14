Devonta Freeman has concussion, won’t play this week

AP

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman left yesterday’s practice with what were reported as heat-related symptoms.

As it turns out, he has a different problem.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Freeman was in the concussion protocol, and won’t play Sunday against the Steelers.

Quinn wasn’t ready to rule Freeman out the rest of the preseason, but until he’s cleared by an independent neurologist, that won’t happen anyway.

The Falcons signed him to a contract extension last week which made him the highest-paid running back in the league.