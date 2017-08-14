Dolphins sign WR Trey Griffey

Getty Images

The Dolphins have signed receiver Trey Griffey, according to Steven Wine of the Associated Press. Griffey is the son of Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr.

Miami has had multiple receivers slowed by injuries during training camp, though none of those injured are starters.

Griffey had 79 catches for 1,241 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons at Arizona. He chose football over baseball after being drafted in the 24th round of the 2016 baseball draft by the Mariners.

The Colts signed Griffey as an undrafted rookie free agent but waived him with an injury designation in June.