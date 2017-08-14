Elliott’s dad says “legal team is ready to fight”

Last week, the father of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott declared himself to be “ready for the show down.”

On Monday, Stacy Elliott provided some more details about how things will play out, now that the NFL has suspended his son for six games.

My son’s legal team is ready to fight!” Stacy Elliott tweeted on Monday morning. “Let’s deal!!!! You will know the set up and PLOT!”

The tweet contains excerpts from a new Fort Worth Star-Telegram story from Clarence E. Hill. Jr. regarding a review of certain documents from the case — documents that have yet to be publicly released.

According to the report, the documents reveal threats from Tiffany Thompson to Ezekiel Elliott, apparently coming after Elliott tried to distance himself from her. “I’m going to ruin your life,” she allegedly said when Elliott told her that her didn’t want her at his house. “You will see.”

When Ezekiel Elliott told Thompson that she wasn’t welcome at his birthday party, she allegedly said, “That’s the worst decision you made in your life. I’m going to ruin your life now.”

Ezekiel Elliott contends, based on the documents, that Thompson told him, “You are a black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to be believe you.”

So far, the NFL has believed Thompson just enough more than Elliott to tip the scales of in-house justice in her favor. Moving forward, the question is whether the court of public opinion and, ultimately, whoever handles the appeal will agree.

However it turns out, it’s abundantly clear that a fight is coming.

  10. His son beat up his girlfriend and all he’s worried about is getting the legal team ready so he won’t have to miss 6-games. Pretty sad.

  13. Lots of hearsay in those quotes. There’s a reason why hearsay is inadmissible in a trial and also why it carries little weight in Elliott’s hearing.

  16. Still waiting for his Dad to explain his son’s behavior when he molested a strange woman at the St Patrick’s Day Paradae. Of that there IS no doubt…..and no explanation from his Dad, Jerry Jones, and all Cowboy fans who defend bad behavior

    In other words the attorneys are ready to start billing Ezekiel Elliott to launch an unsuccessful defense.

  20. cowboy4life88 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:16 pm
    So the NFL is the new law huh.. Just forget what the Police and the investigators come up with

    The commish didn’t sentence him to jail, Bright Light. It’s his job to run his organization the way he feels until the owners tell him differently. He had this over his head before he was drafted and your boys picked him anyway. Then, he continues to act a fool. This is purely on him, not the commish.

  21. A legal fight? Good luck with that. The courts have already ruled the commissioner can do as he damn well pleases when it comes to Article 46. The appeal is the only hope he really has and if Goodell is serious about the suspension and this isn’t all just for show then the appeal is a done deal as well.

  22. I want an apology from everybody on the Cowboys broadcast on Saturday as for 3 hours all I heard was “Zeke will learn from this, Zeke knows he has to be better, Zeke doesn’t want to be a distraction to his teammates”…

    Why this BS, Zeke’s obviously fighting, Zeke and his Dad beleive the accuser is lying and the NFL is wrong.

    So Marshall Faulk, Stephen Jones, and the rest of the Zeke apology team, why are you peddling this fake narrative when obviously the player feels he did nothing wrong?

  24. cabosan1978 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:07 pm
    There is no fighting the DJ he clocked or the woman he exposed however.

    You mean the DJ that was harassing women in his party and decided not to assist police in the investigation? Or the woman that was happy to repeatedly expose herself to the public and encourage Zeke to participate?

  25. Daddy, your son belongs to a union that has a bargain contract that gives the comish the power to surspend your little son. He is the jury, Judge, and decides the punishment. Hire 100 lawyers, waste your money. Your little boy better kiss some butt to get the games down to four.

  26. The legal team will get things all sorted out… a couple months after the 6 game suspension is over.

  27. pastabelly says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:17 pm
    Lots of hearsay in those quotes. There’s a reason why hearsay is inadmissible in a trial and also why it carries little weight in Elliott’s hearing.

    Geeze, did you learn nothing from Deflategate? This has nothing to do with a court of law. He has no hearing. He can appeal but if Brady couldn’t win then he has no chance. The CBA allows the commish to administer whatever punishment he feels is appropriate withing certain guidelines. This falls within those guidelines. Based on his behavior since joining the league he has no chance.

  29. I admit, as a father, it would be really tough to wrap my mind around the fact that my son is a woman beater. The first place for self examination is how I raised the kid but I suspect that thought never crossed his mind.

  31. So the NFL is the new law huh.. Just forget what the Police and the investigators come up with
    Where was your concern when Tom Brady got suspended……when Josh Gordon’s initial test sample 2 years ago was below a”positive” test in most states and the 2nd sample showed he passed……I can go on….I somehow get the feeling that you were all for Brady getting suspended with near zero real evidence……can’t have it both ways.

  33. eg2crx says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:15 pm
    His son beat up his girlfriend and all he’s worried about is getting the legal team ready so he won’t have to miss 6-games. Pretty sad.
    Where through all of this was there ever a claim that she was “beat up”? At least one of her claims has been thoroughly contradicted by her best friend and all other witnesses at the scene. That’s enough to cast doubt on anything she has to say. Can we stop with the claims of “beatings” in any accusation of DV, please? The hyperbole makes a mockery of real DV when it occurs. Not when a jilted woman clearly intended to fabricate much of her story in order to punish her bf. I hope that one day you can appreciate the ease at which a woman can claim these things while the public (like yourself) so quickly demonizes you without so much as a second thought, even with mounting evidence that things aren’t what she claims them to be.

