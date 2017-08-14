Elliott’s dad says “legal team is ready to fight”

Getty Images

Last week, the father of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott declared himself to be “ready for the show down.”

On Monday, Stacy Elliott provided some more details about how things will play out, now that the NFL has suspended his son for six games.

“My son’s legal team is ready to fight!” Stacy Elliott tweeted on Monday morning. “Let’s deal!!!! You will know the set up and PLOT!”

The tweet contains excerpts from a new Fort Worth Star-Telegram story from Clarence E. Hill. Jr. regarding a review of certain documents from the case — documents that have yet to be publicly released.

According to the report, the documents reveal threats from Tiffany Thompson to Ezekiel Elliott, apparently coming after Elliott tried to distance himself from her. “I’m going to ruin your life,” she allegedly said when Elliott told her that her didn’t want her at his house. “You will see.”

When Ezekiel Elliott told Thompson that she wasn’t welcome at his birthday party, she allegedly said, “That’s the worst decision you made in your life. I’m going to ruin your life now.”

Ezekiel Elliott contends, based on the documents, that Thompson told him, “You are a black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to be believe you.”

So far, the NFL has believed Thompson just enough more than Elliott to tip the scales of in-house justice in her favor. Moving forward, the question is whether the court of public opinion and, ultimately, whoever handles the appeal will agree.

However it turns out, it’s abundantly clear that a fight is coming.