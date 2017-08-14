Erik Swoope had his knee scoped

Getty Images

The Colts converted Erik Swoope from a college basketball player to a tight end after signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and saw the move pay some dividends last year when Swoope caught 15 passes for 297 yards in a backup role.

They’ll have to wait a bit for him to give them anything else this summer. Coach Chuck Pagano announced on a Monday conference call that Swoope had arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Pagano said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, that Swoope had swelling in the knee and an operation was deemed the best course of action. He called the timeline for a return “week-to-week,” so we may not see Swoope, who didn’t play on Sunday against the Lions, in game action before the regular season.

The Colts hope to have center Ryan Kelly and quarterback Andrew Luck back in the lineup by then as well, which leaves plenty of things to watch on the injury front over the next few weeks.