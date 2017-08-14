Ezekiel Elliott suspension traces directly to Ray Rice

Posted by Mike Florio on August 14, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT
He hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL since 2013, but he continues to haunt the league, its teams, and most importantly their employees.

In a dizzying two-month window from late July to late September of 2014, Ray Rice’s domestic violence case nearly brought down a Commissioner. And the effort to ensure that matters of domestic violence will never again threaten the $40 million-per-year throne has become a significant threat to the annual income of the men who play the game.

At the time of Ray Rice’s initial punishment (which happened before the elevator video emerged), the NFL had a standard practice of suspending players two games for first-offense domestic violence. When Rice was suspended only two games, fans and media unleashed a hue and cry that caught the NFL by surprise, forcing it to change the baseline suspension for first-offense domestic violence to six games.

Then came the release of the notorious knockout video, which frankly didn’t show the NFL anything the NFL didn’t already know. The aftermath nearly brought down the Commissioner. After that, the league decided that it would never again defer to the criminal justice system, and that it will always conduct its own investigation in order to ensure that a player who gets the benefit of the doubt in a court of law when perhaps he didn’t deserve it doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt in the Court of Big Shield.

Three years ago, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot would have faced no scrutiny at all from the league if he was never arrested for or charged with domestic violence. Today, thanks to the Rice situation, Elliott faces the loss of six game checks, partial forfeiture of his signing bonus, elimination of his future guarantees, significant loss of endorsement income, and the scarlet letter of domestic abuser.

If Elliott committed domestic violence, he deserves to be punished. But when a player (or any employee of any company) has an incident away from work and during the offseason and the player is never arrested for it, why should the NFL care?

The NFL cares not because it’s good for business to care, but because it’s very bad for business to not care. While it’s fine that the NFL does care, it’s not fine that the NFL uses an in-house investigative process that operates under a grossly reduced standard of proof with ultimate decision-making authority in the hands of the man who saw the bunglings of the Rice case nearly bring him down. Given those circumstances, is anyone surprised that the league will now err at all times on the side of branding a player guilty?

The nation’s justice system was founded on the notion that it’s better for 10 guilty men to go free than for one innocent man to be wrongfully imprisoned. The NFL’s justice system seems to stand for the notion that it’s better for 10 innocent men to be punished too much than for one guilty man to punished not enough, since when that one guilty man is punished not enough the league office ends up under siege, and the man in charge has to suddenly fret about his own job security.

All of it traces back to Ray Rice, and his decision to punch Janay Palmer in the face in an elevator that had a camera in it. If that never happens, Elliott would never have gotten suspended.

6 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott suspension traces directly to Ray Rice

  2. There’s a bunch of Monday Morning QB that goes on with NFL discipline. I think they are doing what most people would considering the position they are in. Do nothing, then at some point down the road the womans photos of bruises get leaked and we complain that “the NFL saw these photos and did nothing because he wanted to help out his friend Jerry Jones”. If he disciplines him based on the standard of “probably” people complain that its not fair.

    Well, isn’t it okay to just understand the complexity of the situation and know that no matter what they decided to do, the oposing side would have legit and rational thoughts on why they should have done the oppositie. It just is what it is at this point in 2017. Not sure anyone commenting on here could handle this without there being some loud and legit “backlash” from one side or the other.

  3. Exactly, I think the Ray Rice over reaction from the media and the public is directly affecting this Elliot “allegation”

  4. this is not all that accurate

    rice was never going to be suspended at all, which is why
    goodell claimed he needed to see a tape, a tape he did not have the power to procure, which was also a lie.

    the truth is, if baltimore was forced to cut rice, they’d take a 9.5 mil
    cap hit in 2015, which means
    flacco and rice both would take up 30 million in cap money

    this is why even the suspension of 2 games took so long..they were hoping people would forget the image of rice dragging her out of the elevator, the season would start and a cover up and pay offs would
    go down

    once outrage built, the 2 gamer became reality and then even
    more outrage

    also, bisciotti has a membership to augusta where he golfs with bisciotti, so goodell was asked to do a favor.

    and that is on top of goodell not wanting to weaken baltimore, a team
    known to challenge the pats in the afc

  5. “err at all times on the side of branding a player guilty” and “If that never happens, Elliott would never have gotten suspended.” Are you kidding me? First of all, after a year long investigation they found evidence of abuse, no erroring there at all. And to say without the Rice situation he wouldn’t have been suspended at all is just plain hogwash. There have been several other high profile cases of domestic abuse since then, and not just in the NFL, that have raised awareness of the issue enough that he most certainly would have been suspended. May have been a lesser suspension, but in today’s society you are not getting away with beating a woman. Not even in the NFL.

  6. There will never, ever be any confidence in the fundamental fairness or objectivity of any disciplinary procedures so long as Goodell is Commissioner.

    He is forever compromised by previous conclusive demonstration of poor judgement, bias, fabrication of evidence, the lack of any truly independent investigative or appeal process, and the dishonesty of secretly feeding false information to selected media members who are under the financial control of his office.

    He alone created this situation and until he is dismissed, it won’t change.

