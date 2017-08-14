Gase: Tannehill will be ready for 2018 offseason program

AP

With Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill set for reconstructive knee surgery this week, the next question becomes whether he’ll be ready for the 2018 offseason program. Appearing on Monday’s PFT Live, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said that Tannehill will indeed be ready to go.

As to the external criticism regarding whether Tannehill should have had surgery in January after partially tearing the ACL in December, Gase initially struggled for a word that could be used on a family program before settling on “dumb” to characterize the scrutiny about the decision not to operate after the initial injury.

Gase addressed a variety of other topics, including the biggest misconception regarding new quarterback Jay Cutler and whether one of the two starting-caliber quarterbacks, Cutler and Matt Moore, can be regarded as “the guy” going forward.