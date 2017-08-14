Giants sign Andrew Turzilli, Chris Casher

Getty Images

The Giants kicked off Monday by making a handful of roster moves.

They have signed wide receiver Andrew Turzilli and linebacker Chris Casher to the 90-man roster. Wide receiver Jordan Norwood was waived/injured and tight end Colin Thompson was waived with a non-football injury. Thompson had an appendectomy while Norwood, a Seahawks fourth-round pick in 2014, has a hip injury.

Turzilli signed with the Titans as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and caught two passes for 25 yards in three appearances as a rookie. He was suspended for the first four games of last season for a PED violation and spent time on the Lions’ practice squad after failing to make the Titans out of camp.

Casher went undrafted this year and signed with the Raiders, who dropped him from the roster on August 4.