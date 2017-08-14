Goodell did not attend Ezekiel Elliott hearing

Conflicting reports have emerged in recent weeks regarding the direct participation of Commissioner Roger Goodell in the events preceding the suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Although, as Friday’s letter to Elliott makes abundantly clear, Goodell made the decision to suspend Elliott six games, Goodell did not personally attend the most important meeting regarding the investigation.

The NFL, after previously not commenting on the matter, has acknowledged that Goodell was not present for the June 26, 2017 hearing that preceded the issuance of discipline. Deadspin.com reported in late July that Goodell didn’t attend any of the hearings involving Elliott.

“On June 26, 2017, you and your representatives had an opportunity to meet personally with [the four] independent advisors [Peter Harvey, Ken Houston, Tonya Lovelace, and Mary Jo White] to discuss you recollection of the events of the week of July 16, 2016, you relations with [Tiffany] Thompson, the March 2017 [St. Patrick’s Day parade] incident, and other issues you and your representatives believed were pertinent to our review,” the August 11 letter informing Elliott of his suspension explains. “The advisors had an opportunity to engage directly in discussions with you, and to hear your counsel’s assessment of the legal, evidentiary and credibility issues presented in this case.”

With credibility being such a critical aspect of this matter, it’s difficult to make a conclusion about Elliott’s credibility without personally attending the June 26 hearing. While the independent advisors serve as a bit of a buffer, their assessment of Elliott’s overall credibility is no substitute for the credibility assessment made by the person making the decision.

Per a source with knowledge of the investigation, Goodell also did not meet with Tiffany Thompson, whose credibility also is at issue.

That’s a clear deviation from standard legal proceedings, especially where a case turns on the resolution of a dispute in witness testimony and recollection. In most if not all other cases, the person making the decision personally assesses the credibility of the key witnesses.

Indeed, when recalling facts and answering questions on matters that are sharply contested, what a person says is only part of the puzzle. How the person says it — demeanor, body language, tells, etc. — is as important, if not more important.

On a matter of such importance and sensitivity to the league, to the Cowboys, and to Elliott, with one of the NFL’s brightest young stars being branded a domestic abuser under a very low 51-49 standard of proof, how can a reliable decision be made if the person making the decision did not directly assess the credibility of the witnesses?

Here’s the truth: It can’t. While the four independent advisors may individually and collectively be capable of assessing witness credibility, they weren’t the ones making the decision. The person who made the decision needed to be in the room, studying every word, facial expression, and gesture. Without that, the grade on the Commissioner’s decision as to Elliott is incomplete, at best.

  1. “That’s a clear deviation from standard legal proceedings”

    As you folks are so fond of pointing out, the NFL doesn’t conduct legal proceedings.

  2. What a joke. Just get games going back on TV. I smell a lockout on the next CBA.

    Go Cowboys

  4. Jerry is P.O.’d so watch out. Already had that B.S. crap the VaGiants cooked up where the skins and boys got fined. Get ready to see the best owner in sports go to work.

  6. Doesn’t surprise me. Goodell is a bigger joke than Trump. He once tried to say his salary would only be $1. And that fans want a team in London. I don’t think a single word of honesty ever came out of that guys mouth. Just rehearsed garbage

    The movie “The Replacements” will soon be the NFL’s reality, except they won’t have a stud like Falco to save them.

  7. If he was there, the article would have been “Even though there were independent advisors present, Goodell did what he wanted to do…”

    I don’t think he can win in this.

  8. The worst commissioner in professional sports continues to act exactly as one would expect the worst commissioner in sports to act. If there is a chance to get something wrong, Roger Goodell is going to find it.

  9. “With credibility being such a critical aspect of this matter, it’s difficult to make a conclusion about Elliott’s credibility without personally attending the June 26 hearing. ”

    Classic, I’d argue this is why Goodell wasn’t there. Because he has no credibility with at least 65% of the fans. The ones paying attention anyways. So yes, credibility is a crucial aspect.

  10. Didn’t a federal court determine that Roger can suspend any player for any, or even for no, reason? It really doesn’t matter who is credible or who did what. Roger has the authority to suspend people and that’s that until the next CBA.

  11. Well he doesn’t make decisions based on evidence so why would he listen to testimony?

    He needs to go ASAP.

  12. I don’t have clue if Elliott deserves this or not. Sounds like Roger doesn’t either! Not sure how/if a commissioner can be impeached but clearly, it’s time.

  15. Good education in this article, well done. How can someone preside over and make a decision on a proceeding when not present? Is it maybe that there was a predetermined outcome and Goodell chose his minions to carry out his dirty work? Not sure, but that press call after the decision said more than I think the nfl intended to provide.

  16. @danbo3330 says:
    “That’s a clear deviation from standard legal proceedings”

    As you folks are so fond of pointing out, the NFL doesn’t conduct legal proceedings.
    —————————————————————————————————————
    That’s right, but the NFL conducts it self as a business and must be fair to the people it employs. Take this for an example, what if
    someone accuses you of sexual harassment and your manager and CEO suspend you without ever listening to what you have to say.
    You would cry foul, totally unfair ? They take the word of the accuser and you have no recourse. Now, you see why the guy handing out the punishment should at the very least be able to hear both sides to determine whose telling the truth.

