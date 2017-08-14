Howie Roseman goes inside the Jordan Matthews trade

Getty Images

The Eagles decided on Friday to deal receiver Jordan Matthews to the Bills. On Monday, the man who made the move for the Eagles joined PFT Live to discuss the process.

It was a candid, nuts-and-bolts look at how deals get done, and the bottom line is that teams are always looking at all options throughout the league for improving the team — along with monitoring their own rosters for any surpluses that can be parlayed into potential improvements via trade.

And part of the risk when it comes to possible trades in August flows from the reality that players who may be traded will continue to practice and play in games. If the player who may be traded gets injured, there goes the trade.

Tuesday’s PFT Live will include a return visit from Bills G.M. Brandon Beane, who landed two planes at the same time on Friday, trading for Matthews while also trading away receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams. Also joining the show will be Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman, who made a fairly big trade last year, after his starting quarterback suffered a serious injury.