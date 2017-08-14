Jaguars claim CB Charles James II off waivers

Getty Images

The Jaguars have claimed fourth-year cornerback Charles James II off waivers from the Bills, the club announced Monday. To make room on the roster, the team waived rookie receiver Kenneth Walker.



James, a Jacksonville native, has appeared in 34 career games with 43 tackles and two passes defensed. He played collegiately at Charleston Southern from 2009-12 and was a three-time All-Big South Conference selection. James holds the school record for career interceptions with 12.



James previously spent time with Buffalo (2017), Indianapolis (2016), Houston (2014, 2015-16), Baltimore (2015) and the New York Giants (2013). James was originally signed by the Giants as a rookie free agent in 2013.

