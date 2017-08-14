Jared Crick carted off at Broncos practice, reportedly has back injury

AP

The cart driver at Broncos practices is getting more work than anyone with the team would like right now.

Defensive end Jared Crick was carted off after getting hurt during Monday’s practice. That comes two days after defensive end Derek Wolfe needed help getting off the field after injuring his ankle.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Crick suffered a back injury and that he will be having an MRI to determine the extent of the problem.

Crick signed with the Broncos in 2016 after playing in Jacksonville during the first four years of his career. He had 53 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles while making 15 starts.

Wolfe was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and said he “dodged a bullet” given how serious the injury looked at the time in happened.