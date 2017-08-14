Jermichael Finley tells athletes to “leave personal opinions about race and politics alone”

Getty Images

Jermichael Finley pitted himself against Michael and Martellus Bennett on Monday with a since-deleted tweet about Michael Bennett’s anthem protest.

“Athletes are looked up to & serve as roll [sic] models, leave personal opinions about race and politics alone. Do what you get paid to do & play!” Finley tweeted, not mentioning Bennett by name.

Michael Bennett, a Seahawks defensive end, sat during the national anthem over the weekend and said he plans a season-long protest. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch also sat during the anthem.

Finley and Martellus Bennett played on the same AAU basketball team in Houston. Bennett was a five-star football recruit out of high school, ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 1 tight end and No. 8 best player in the 2005 prospect class, while Finley was a four-star recruit in the same class.

Finley, who played at the University of Texas, is a former Packers tight end. Michael and Martellus Bennett played at Texas A&M, and Martellus Bennett is the current Packers tight end.

Martellus Bennett’s response to Finley wasn’t exactly friendly: “What role are you modeling?”

Finley tweeted twice more after deleting the initial tweet. “But is it for selfish reason (marketing). Or is it FOR REAL that they care,” Finley tweeted before making light of the “roll” in his initial tweet by adding, “‘Role Model’ for all u smart people.”

Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix joined the Twitter fight, replying to Martellus Bennett about Finley, “Don’t waste your time bra bra. Might roll over his head.”