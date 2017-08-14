John Ross steps up work at Bengals practice

AP

The Bengals have brought first-round pick John Ross along slowly this summer after he had shoulder surgery this offseason, but it looks like they are ready to start taking the remaining wraps off the wide receiver.

According to multiple reports from Bengals camp, Ross was in full pads and participated in 1-on-1 drills with cornerbacks and 11-on-11 full team drills for the first time this summer.

In addition to rehabbing his shoulder, Ross was also kept from attending most of the team’s offseason program because of the NFL rule requiring players to wait until their school’s term is over before they can practice. That left Ross with plenty to catch up on once the team gathered for work this summer.

Once he’s fully up to speed, Ross will try to use his speed in an attempt to find playing time in a receiver group that also includes A.J. Green, Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd.