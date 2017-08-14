Jordan Matthews has a chip fracture in his sternum

Getty Images

The Bills have updated the condition of wide receiver Jordan Matthews after he suffered a chest injury during his first practice with the team on Sunday.

Matthews, who was acquired in a trade with the Eagles on Friday, went through the entire practice before checking in with trainers and the team announced he wouldn’t meet with reporters because he was undergoing a medical evaluation. They announced the results of that evaluation on Monday and it will be some time before Matthews takes part in his second Bills practice.

The team said Matthews has a chip fracture in his sternum and his return timeline has been pegged at week-to-week as a result.

Matthews will be able to do work in the playbook and attend meetings while he’s recovering, but the lack of time on the field with quarterback Tyrod Taylor will likely slow his immersion into a new offense. That makes him a good fit as a replacement for oft-injured Sammy Watkins, but not in the way the Bills intended.