Jordan Matthews hurt chest in first Bills practice

AP

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews‘ first practice with the Bills didn’t go exactly as planned.

Matthews was acquired in a trade with the Eagles on Friday and was slated to meet with the media after Sunday’s session to discuss his change of address, but that didn’t happen.

Per multiple reports, Matthews went through the entire workout and then went inside to meet with members of the team’s training staff. The Bills announced a short time later that Matthews sustained a chest injury during practice and that he would not be speaking with reporters because he was being evaluated.

The fact that Matthews didn’t leave the field early suggests that the injury is on the less severe end of the spectrum, although Monday will likely provide more of an update about how the latest addition to the team’s receiving corps is faring.

UPDATE 8:23 a.m. ET: The Bills did provide an update on Monday morning. Matthews has a chip fracture in his sternum and is considered week-to-week in terms of a return timeframe.