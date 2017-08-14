Jordan Reed’s toe improving, expects to be back shortly

AP

Jordan Reed didn’t practice with his teammates during the final day of Redskins training camp on Sunday, but he thinks he’ll be back in drills with them soon.

Reed worked on a side field while wearing new cleats fitted with orthotics to protect the injured toe that led the team to place him on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp. After the workout, Reed said that he’s looking at next week as a target for a return to practice.

“It feels great,” Reed said, via the Washington Post. “It’s starting to get way better now. I’m just making sure I can do everything I can in my power to make sure it’s comfortable when I do get back on the field.”

If Reed is back next week, the team would have a couple of preseason games left to get him some game action before the regular season. Given Reed’s injury history, importance to the offense and experience in the scheme, it wouldn’t be a great shock if they opted to just wait until the games count in the standings.