Katie Sowers added to 49ers coaching staff

Getty Images

The 49ers will become the second NFL team with a woman as a full-time member of their coaching staff.

The team hired Katie Sowers as a coaching fellow for training camp this year and Sowers announced on her Facebook page that the team has extended her an offer to remain on the staff through the 2017 season. Sowers was a scouting intern for the Falcons last year when 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta.

“I wanted to share with my friends and family that I have accepted a season long coaching position with the San Francisco 49ers,” Sowers wrote. “Many people ask how I made it to where I am, on such an untraditional route and it’s easy to say “you have to believe in yourself and dreams will come true” but that’s only part of it, and in my opinion that’s only the second part. It’s important for all to know that dreams are achieved by first finding someone who sees your worth and value, regardless of your gender, and takes the necessary steps to clear a path, even on the path less traveled.”

Sowers said former Chiefs General Manager and current Falcons exec Scott Pioli was the person who saw her worth and value and that “the best way that I can repay you is by continuing to open the door for others and I will do my best to continue what you have started and what you continue to do.”

The Bills had the first female full-time assistant in the league last year when Kathryn Smith was hired as their special teams quality control coach. Smith was dismissed after Rex Ryan was fired. It’s not clear what role Sowers will fill for the 49ers.