Kenyan Drake leaves Dolphins practice with possible head injury

AP

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake has seen more work of late with Jay Ajayi in the concussion protocol, but a hit at Monday’s practice may have Drake joining Ajayi on the sideline.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that Drake was “on the receiving end of a flush, helmet-to-helmet hit” from cornerback Torry McTyer during the session. He remained down on the ground for a while before making his way to the sideline with the help of a member of the training staff.

Coach Adam Gase said there was no update on Drake’s condition after practice came to an end. He also said that there continue to be no plans to change the way practices are run.

“It’s football,” Gase said. “That’s why they have pads on.”

Ajayi has gotten cleared to return to practice, but has not gotten the final clearance from the protocol that would allow him to play in a game. Damien Williams, Storm Johnson, Senorise Perry and De'Veon Smith are the other running backs on the Miami roster.