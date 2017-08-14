Kerry Hyder: I will be back better than ever

AP

The Lions said Sunday that defensive end Kerry Hyder suffered a “significant” injury to his Achilles and it is a season-ending one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tests confirmed Hyder tore his Achilles during the team’s preseason game against the Colts. He’s scheduled to have surgery later this week.

Hyder posted on Instagram to say that he “will be back better than ever” and, barring any complications in his recovery, he should be ready to go well ahead of the start of the 2018 season.

Hyder had eight sacks for the Lions last season, so the team will need to find someone else to step up to aid the pass rush during the 2017 season. A rebound from Ziggy Ansah would be welcomed after he got just two sacks last season, although the first step will be getting Ansah off the PUP list and onto the field.