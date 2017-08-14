Kyle Long thrown out of practice for fighting with multiple teammates

Getty Images

Training camp fights between offensive and defensive players are common.

But when they involve guys on the same side of the ball, they’ve clearly gone to the next level.

According to Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, the Bears sent veteran guard Kyle Long to the locker room during practice Monday when he got into scraps with both offensive and defensive players.

“There’s a certain standard we have and it’s something we weren’t very pleased with,” Bears coach John Fox said. “I haven’t had a chance to visit with him yet, but it’s something that we’ll handle it internally.”

Long fought with teammates during team and individual drills before he was sent to the showers, during Monday’s final practice in Bourbonnais.

Fox didn’t offer any explanation for what triggered the outbursts.

“I really can’t answer that at this point, I’m sure obviously there was some frustration, again that’s not how we operate,” Fox said. “I didn’t really see everything, just know that there was a disturbance and we don’t need that. That’s why he left the field.”

The Bears have been working Long back into the lineup as he comes back from last year’s ankle injury, and he had just started working in team drills.