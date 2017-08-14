Leonard Fournette won’t play on Thursday

AP

The Jaguars practiced without running back Leonard Fournette again on Monday and they will play without him on Thursday.

That was the word from coach Doug Marrone after Monday’s practice. Marrone said that Fournette, who is dealing with a foot injury, and wide receiver Marqise Lee, who reportedly has a high ankle sprain, will not face the Buccaneers.

“We’re just being smart on it,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously we’re going to be smart with him and Marqise, so we’ll probably hold those guys out for at least until after the game.”

Lee’s absence is expected to stretch a bit longer than this week while the word on Fournette has been that the team is being cautious after he reported soreness on Friday. The first-round pick ran for 31 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in Jacksonville’s first preseason game.