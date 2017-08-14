Marqise Lee has high-ankle sprain, may miss start of season

Getty Images

The Jaguars may start the season down a wide receiver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee suffered a high-ankle sprain and may not be ready for Week One.

That’s worse news than the Jaguars were initially hoping for: The early indications were that he wouldn’t miss much time after hurting his right ankle in Sunday’s practice.

Lee had a career-high 63 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns last season, and the Jaguars thought that with Lee joining Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, Rashad Greene and rookie Dede Westbrook, they had a strong group of receivers. Now they’ll need that depth.