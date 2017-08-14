Martavis Bryant put the pads back on Sunday

AP

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant said Sunday that he had “no idea” why the NFL didn’t give him the green light to practice when training camp opened this summer, but the bigger issue now that he has gotten the go-ahead is getting ready for the regular season.

Bryant got the word from the league last week and took part in his first padded practice since late in the 2015 season on Sunday. Bryant was active on the field and turned a pass from rookie Josh Dobbs into a 60-yard touchdown, which is part of why coach Mike Tomlin said Bryant looked like his old self.

The receiver said after the session that he still needs to get back into proper football shape, however.

“I’m in great shape outside of football. It’s different when you’ve got people pulling on you and hitting with the pads on,” Bryant said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’ll say I’m working on getting ready. I still got a lot of work to do. I’m gonna put in the work, and when the time comes, I’ll be ready to go.”

Bryant missed a couple of weeks while waiting for the league to clear him, but it doesn’t sound like knocking the rust off will be too daunting a task for a dynamic part of the Pittsburgh offense.